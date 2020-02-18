“Playacting cheats…absolute disgrace” – many LFC fans left fuming with Atleti’s dark arts in UCL

Posted by
“Playacting cheats…absolute disgrace” – many LFC fans left fuming with Atleti’s dark arts in UCL

Atletico Madrid took an early lead in the Champions League against Liverpool through Saul. He bagged in the fourth minute as the Reds made a hash of a corner kick.

MORE: (Video) LFC concede messy goal inside four minutes against Atletico Madrid

It obviously wasn’t an ideal start for the reigning Champions of Europe, but being in losing position wasn’t the biggest cause for discussion among fans on social media.

Atletico players were diving all over the place, and we’re not shy about saying that. They were shamelessly over-exaggerating absolutely everything.

The Premier League isn’t renowned for its hardy nature, but compared to what the La Liga club showed us of Spanish football, maybe it should have that reputation!

The game really could do without the theatrics and playacting – trying to get other team’s players booked is a form of dark arts and is simply just bad sportsmanship.

Liverpool fans took to Twitter in their hundreds to complain about what they were seeing, one going as far as to call Atletico players “playacting cheats” and an “absolute disgrace”, and we are in agreement with a lot of what’s been said.

Here are some of our favourite Tweets about Atleti tonight:

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top