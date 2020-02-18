(Video) “Shake my bloody hand” – funny Norwich fan bowled over by Klopp

Liverpool beat Norwich 1-0 in the Premier League over the weekend, and one fan caught the attention of Jurgen Klopp.

An older gentleman in the crowd called the boss over at the end of the game, and the German obliged. The Canaries supporter had nothing but nice things to say to Klopp.

“Shake my bloody hand,” he can be heard saying after we’d managed to scrape a slender victory at Carrow Road and steal all three points.

Take a watch of the video below (via SSN):

This fella is bound to divide opinion, but we think he is sweet and his obvious enjoyment of the game as a whole should be echoed.