(Video) Firmino takes Atletico defender out of the game with wonderful skill move

Bobby Firmino is a silky footballer – he pulls off some things that are absolutely brilliant and he makes it look so easy.

Known for his non-look goals, the Brazilian has a level of flair in his game that we simply haven’t seen since Luis Suarez left for Barcelona.

As the Reds were building toward an attack on Atletico Madrid – who were leading us 1-0 – he completely wrong-sighted a defender and took him out of the game.

It shows a lot of control from our No.9 – I could watch it again and again!

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):