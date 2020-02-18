(Video) It kicks off between Carra & Keane as LFC ’20 & MUFC ’99 combined XI is discussed

Jamie Carragher and Roy Keane aren’t two people who are quiet about their opinions, especially when it comes to their clubs.

The duo were asked to pick a combined XI using players from Liverpool’s current squad and Manchester United’s team from 1999.

With nostalgia and recency bias kicking in, there was absolutely no way they were going to be able to agree on picking 11 players.

A big arguing point for Keane was loyalty. In a team that should focus on ability, it’s weird that he was talking about his personal experiences with these lads.

Carra comes across fairly unbiased, but the former United midfielder just sounds bitter here.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports):