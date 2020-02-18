(Video) LFC concede messy goal inside four minutes against Atletico Madrid

Not the start we’d have dreamt about for Liverpool in the round of sixteen in the Champions League as Saul managed to find the back of the net within four minutes from kick-off.

The Reds didn’t start the game all that well, and had conceded a corner after Atleti’s fist attack. The set piece was whipped in and seemed to catch our defence off guard as the ball bounced around the penalty area before landing at the feet of Saul.

The Spaniard made no mistake from close range as his tucked the ball under Alisson to make it 1-0 to the hosts.

Take a watch of the goal below (via BT Sport/DAZN/Canal+):

ATLETI 1 LIVERPOOL 0 😍 SAUL NIGUEZ WITH THE GOAL pic.twitter.com/rPMzO5TzZ7 — ONOME (@onomemcfc) February 18, 2020

🚨4’ goal Saul🚨 Atletico Madrid 1, Liverpool 0

pic.twitter.com/xxkG403eOW — ReRackNetwork (@ReRackNetwork) February 18, 2020

#LDC 🏆 – L'OUVERTURE DU SCORE DE L'ATLETICO !! 🔥😱 👉 Après 4 minutes de jeu, ce sont les Colchoneros qui trouvent le chemin des filets grâce à Saúl Ñíguez 🇪🇸 (1-0) ! 🎯 📺 Match à suivre en direct sur CANAL+ SPORT 2 #ATMLIV pic.twitter.com/LIflXebd0G — CANAL+ SPORT Afrique (@cplussportafr) February 18, 2020

Saul Goal for Atlético Madrid. Liverpool are behind. End of the treble dream?#ATMLIV

pic.twitter.com/EAqBHYhaO1 — King David (@Davidchibike) February 18, 2020