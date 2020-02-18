(Video) Nathaniel Clyne returns to LFC training after months out through injury

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is back in first team training after picking up a serious injury over the summer.

In truth, I personally think he’d have pushed for a move away from the club had he stayed fit – he hasn’t had a fair slice of game time since the meteoric rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nonetheless, Clyne is now back for the Reds and that’s far from a bad thing! He offers us a solid alternative at right back.

With all due respect to Neco Williams – it would be preferable to start the experienced Clyne against opponents such as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, should Trent get injured.

Take a watch of Clyne rocking up at Melwood below (via LFC TV):