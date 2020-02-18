(Video) Nathaniel Clyne returns to LFC training after months out through injury

Posted by
(Video) Nathaniel Clyne returns to LFC training after months out through injury

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne is back in first team training after picking up a serious injury over the summer.

In truth, I personally think he’d have pushed for a move away from the club had he stayed fit – he hasn’t had a fair slice of game time since the meteoric rise of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Nonetheless, Clyne is now back for the Reds and that’s far from a bad thing! He offers us a solid alternative at right back.

With all due respect to Neco Williams – it would be preferable to start the experienced Clyne against opponents such as Chelsea and Atletico Madrid, should Trent get injured.

Take a watch of Clyne rocking up at Melwood below (via LFC TV):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top