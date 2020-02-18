(Video) Ridiculous decision made against Salah sums up strange refereeing

It would be great if referees in the Champions League could see through the nonsense of La Liga sides and the theatrics they provide to every proceeding.

In fact, part of the fact beating Barcelona last season was so good to get one over their cheating.

Atletico Madrid tried to get Sadio Mane sent off in the first-half, repeatedly – so much so that Jurgen Klopp withdrew him before the start of the second.

But the referee wasn’t helping us at any point in the first hour – most notably in this instance when he somehow stopped us dribbling into the box for this ‘foul’ from Mo Salah.

It’s about as blatant a fair challenge as you can imagine – he literally just puts his foot on the ball!

