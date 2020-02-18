(Video) Robertson scoffs at Atletico’s manic celebrations & reminds them Anfield is coming

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, in what as a disgraceful performance from the match officials.

A lucky goal inside four minutes was enough for the Spaniards to take the victory.

At the end of the game, the Atleti players were buzzing and celebrated as if they’d knocked the reigning Champions of Europe out of the competition, but there is a replay at Anfield in a few weeks’ time.

Andy Robertson reminded the opposition of this in a post-match interview with BT Sport, and he urged fans to make sure they make their presence known.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):