(Video) Robertson’s epic last ditch defending stops LFC conceding 2nd early goal

Liverpool conceded early tonight v Atletico Madrid to Saul Niguez, and it would’ve been 2-0 very soon after if it wasn’t for Andy Robertson.

The Scot deflected a cross away for a corner with an acrobatic piece of defending, with Alvaro Morata waiting at the back post to tap in.

It’s not often the Reds have been behind this season, but when we have been – we’ve found a way to get back into the tie.

Let’s hope that against Diego Simeone’s frustrating, ultra-defensive Spaniards, we can do the same.

But the manner in which they try to kill the game, through any means necessary – is horrible to play against.

