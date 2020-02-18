(Video) “Salah is a God” – Italian legend Del Piero gushes over LFC superstar

Mohamed Salah is one of the best footballers in the world, there is no doubt about that, and getting recognition from one of the best in the modern game can’t hurt.

Juventus and Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero was waxed lyrically over the Liverpool superstar – who he’d have seen a great deal of during his Serie A days.

The World Cup winner says that Mo has improved his finishing since his Roma days, and is now a “God – and not only in Egypt“! Praise doesn’t come higher than from Del Piero – the man is a living legend and knows what he’s talking about.

Take a watch of the video below (via JOE):