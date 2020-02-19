Are Liverpool Setting a New Bar for Squad Assembling?

The season that Liverpool are having right now will go down in history as one of their best. However, there could be a lot more to it than just the success they are having now.

One of the really impressive parts of how Liverpool have done their business over the past few seasons has been their ability to find their problems and solve them. With a further expansion of Anfield on the way, revenue for the club will only get bigger in years to come.

This has led to them building both a starting eleven and a full squad of players with few mistakes being made.

The origins of the new LFC

The first steps were made years ago, when Liverpool wanted to play more attractive football, and bring a European style of play to Anfield.

They certainly identified the right players when Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all joined the club across three consecutive seasons.

This gave Jurgen Klopp players he could put together and mould, not only into great people but into a great front three as a trio. Their ability to play together has shone through since they have all joined the club and being a huge part of why Liverpool have been a success.

But attacking play isn’t enough, Liverpool needed more to become one of the best teams in the world. This is where the staff deserve a huge amount of credit for their ability to find needs and target those to fix them.

Next to join the club after Salah was someone to marshal their defence and hold things together at the back. That player was Virgil van Dijk, an expensive signing at the time, but one that now looks to be a bargain.

The last piece in the puzzle was their goalkeeper Alisson. Liverpool had struggled for years without a proper number one goalkeeper, and now they had their man.

Stalwarts such as Jordan Henderson and James Milner were given help in midfield from signings such as Fabinho and Gini Wijnaldum, which have also proved to be pivotal moves.

Building a dynasty

This kind of planning and assembling of a squad is special, and a credit to those that have been involved, Klopp and his team of assistants. They have set Liverpool up not only to win now, but to win in the future too.

This could be more than a title-winning team, it could be a dynasty, and the only reason for that is because of the planning and ‘hole filling’ that Klopp has done.

