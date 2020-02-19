Atletico president makes sensational Anfield claim after 1-0 win in UCL first leg

Liverpool were defeated by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week – the Spaniards scraped a 1-0 victory by playing anti-football against the Reds.

And that’s not me being bitter. It worked for them, so why shouldn’t they? But every Liverpool supporter will be hoping for a very different turn of events at Anfield in a few weeks’ time.

The home of England’s most successful club is obviously one of the finest stadiums in Europe, but Atleti president Enrique Cerezo doesn’t think it’s suitable.

Quoted by Footy Accumulators on Twitter (so take it with a pinch of salt), he said: “Anfield is very old, it would not pass inspection.” [Edit: These quotes seem to originate from this article by AS.]

With that being said, it’s very disappointing to hear the president of another respectable and historic club in Europe speaking of another so poorly. Anfield was the host of perhaps the best comeback in modern football, as the Reds smashed Barcelona 4-0 after being sunk 3-0 in the previous leg at the Camp Nou.

The home of Liverpool Football Club, a stadium that has seen so many memorable nights over the years, simply warrants more respect than what’s been shown – and I certainly don’t doubt that it would pass any inspection put before it.