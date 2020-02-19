Henderson a serious doubt for Premier League fixtures after unconvincing injury update

Jordan Henderson painted a pitiful picture in the mixed zone after Liverpool had lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid away from home in the Champions League.

The skipper was taken off early in the second half, replaced by James Milner, and then limped his way through the mixed zone. As per Neil Jones of GOAL, Henderson said “I’m not sure” when asked how bad his injury is.

The captain plays through pain when he can, so to see him forced to the ground and off the pitch before the game it over is a worrying sight.

Hamstring injuries alone are difficult to predict, in terms of how long he will now be forced to sit out – it could be a week, a month or the rest of the season.

With Miler just coming back from injury, and a fresh bill of health from all the other senior midfielders, hopefully Hendo misses just a couple of our Premier League games and is back for the return leg against Atletico.

No other midfielder in our squad can do exactly what the No.14 does, but playing Fabinho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain while telling Gini Wijnaldum do play a little deeper should do the trick against West Ham at the weekend at least.