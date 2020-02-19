Jamie Carragher trolls Roy Keane on Twitter after LFC & MUFC combined XI spat

Jamie Carragher is a top wind up merchant, and has taken the very same attitude up with fellow Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane.

The duo had a disagreement over a combined XI with the former Ireland international – which included players from Liverpool’s current team and Manchester United’s 1999 Premier League title winning side.

The LFC legend has since changed his profile picture on Twitter to a still from the video Sky Sport posted on their YouTube channel of Keane fuming.

He may have changed it again by the time you’ve read this, but the post will remain.

The former England centre half was adamant that a fair number of Liverpool players be included in the hypothetical XI, but Keane seemed to just be trying to fit as many of his mates in the team.

Fair enough, the 1999 Man United side was incredible, but this current Liverpool side are unreal. Maybe nostalgia was getting to the former midfielder, and maybe recency bias is getting to me.

On this is for certain though – those two teams were/are absolutely world class and unplayable when on their day.