Liverpool are interested in Werder Bremen star Milot Rashica – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Werder Bremen flyer Milot Rashica, and are scouting out the Kosovo international while keeping an eye on Timo Werner.

We have been linked with a move for rising Bundesliga star Werner by countless sources, and now it appears the Reds are killing two birds with one stone by keeping an eye on other potential targets while in Germany.

Rashica is a 23-year-old attacking midfielder and winger and he reportedly had a release clause of around £35million. We’re not sure if he’s worth that money, but if Jurgen Klopp is keen on him then we’re at least intrigued.

This news comes from BILD’s Christian Falk – who seems to be sharing a lot of news relating to Liverpool over the last few days, especially updated on the situation with Werner.

Our Story: In addition to @TimoWerner Liverpool is also scouting Milot Rashica (23). The offensive Player of @werderbremen has a release clause of about 38 mio Euros @BILD_Sport @SPORTBILD @LFC — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 19, 2020

While I can’t pretend to be more informed than Christian, I’d find it hard to believe that Liverpool are willing to shell out close to £40million for a player who seems to be very similar to Takumi Minamino.

They’re both wingers who can play across the front three, and deeper if required, but you can’t have enough depth I guess!