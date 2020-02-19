“My money is on Anfield” – Sky Sports journo tips Sancho to join Liverpool

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol, who has kept close tabs on the situation between Liverpool and Jadon Sancho, has tipped the Reds to sign the Borussia Dortmund winger.

In his latest column – which you can read in full here – he claims that Liverpool are “likely to dominate English football for the foreseeable future“, and tips Sancho to join up with Jurgen Klopp.

It is an opinion piece, but a man so close to the action saying “my money is on Anfield” when discussing where he thinks the Dortmund forward will end up at the end of the summer isn’t something to be ignored.

Solhekol claims Manchester United are confident they can get Sancho, but they would need to be able to offer the Champions League (which may rule out rivals City as well) and they don’t have the Klopp factor.

Bayern Munich are also mentioned as a potential destination for him, but the Sky Sports honcho reckons it’s more likely Sancho will be playing under a German manager next season and not a German club.

£120million is the magic number, as per the same report, and I’m still not convinced the Reds will go as high as that for the winger, but I’m nowhere near as clued in as Solhekol of course.