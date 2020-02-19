(Video) Atletico players get ahead of themselves with overzealous celebrations after beating LFC 1-0 in first leg

Atletico Madrid players may have over-reacted to their 1-0 win over Liverpool in the Champions League this week. Fair enough, it’s a big deal for anyone to beat the reigning Champions, but taking a one-goal advantage to Anfield isn’t exactly the end of it.

MORE: (Video) Robertson scoffs at Atletico’s manic celebrations & reminds them Anfield is coming

Players of Atleti have been video’d in a gym singing songs, the morning after scraping a victory from Liverpool. Some Spanish football fans in the replies to the Tweet below are interesting – one remarks how they’re acting as if they’ve won the competitions, and another says they can’t wait to see the video when they get KO’d at Anfield.

Take a watch of the video below (via Golazo):