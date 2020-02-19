(Video) Klopp implies referee in Atletico game wasn’t strong enough

In his post-match comments after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss in Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has explained how “you need to be strong as a referee” in atmospheric games.
The referee that took charge of our game against Atletico was a disgrace – he didn’t get many decisions right, and every bit of simulation was gobbled up.
Klopp is clearly of a similar mindset as he also accused Atleti players of diving – he didn’t exactly say it, but when he says they fell on the floor “to take a breath or something” I think we can read between the lines.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
Klopp on mane and ref … pic.twitter.com/fhUDXcSsDr
— Sean Rogers (@Sean_Rogers) February 18, 2020
COMMENTS