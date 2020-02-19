(Video) Mo Salah & Lionel Messi labelled “cheats” by Ruud Gullit

Posted by
(Video) Mo Salah & Lionel Messi labelled “cheats” by Ruud Gullit

Liverpool and Barcelona stars Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi have been labelled “cheats” by Netherlands icon Ruud Gullit, but not in the way you’d imagine.

He’s not having a pop at the duo, but in fact complimenting the pair of them by saying they’re good enough to get away with not pressing as much as their team-mates.

The Reds play very high-pressure football and don’t rest on their laurels when playing – Roberto Firmino is in effect the first line of defence for Liverpool.

Gullit suggests Salah cheats by charging at players, but not actually putting a foot in on them whereas the likes of Sadio Mane would.

Take a watch of the video below (via BEIN Sports):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top