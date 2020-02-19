(Video) Simeone sheepishly says he’s “not thinking” about Anfield leg after Atletico beat LFC 1-0

Liverpool fell 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the stadium where we won our record sixth Champions League title, but Diego Simeone has seemingly tried to downplay the reverse fixture at Anfield.

The La Liga giants resorted to dirty tactics against the Reds, and we’re not shy about saying that – they took every opportunity to exaggerate challenges and attempt to fool the referee.

Unfortunately, this worked for them and their early fluke goal was enough for them to take an advantage to England in a few weeks’ time.

Simeone was asked whether he’s thinking about the Anfield leg, and he said he hasn’t – but I’m not too sure as he looks sheepish when answering.

Take a look at the video below (via the Liverpool Echo):