(Video) “Welcome to Anfield” – Klopp sends Atletico fans a menacing message

Posted by
(Video) “Welcome to Anfield” – Klopp sends Atletico fans a menacing message

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night – a single goal by Saul was enough for the Spaniards to take the win.

But it is only half-time, as this is a two-legged affair. Jurgen Klopp was clearly seething after the game in the Spanish capital, and issued a defiant message to Atleti fans.

MORE: (Video) Ridiculous decision made against Salah sums up strange refereeing

Welcome to Anfield,” he warned them. He was more than likely annoyed by the refereeing in the and how the home side played on that with the theatrics.

Take a watch of the video below (via B/R):

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top