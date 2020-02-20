Atletico are ‘angry’ with Klopp’s comments & urge him to be ‘gracious’ in defeat – ESPN

Atletico Madrid have stoked the fire ahead of our rematch with them at Anfield in a few weeks’ time, by reportedly suggesting Jurgen Klopp should be ‘gracious’ in defeat and not talk about their lack of sportsmanship.

After the game, the boss alluded to some of the opposition players being a bit overzealous in attempting to get fouls in their favour and that they tried to get Sadio Mane sent off.

We’re with Klopp, but the Atletico players are reportedly fuming at the German’s comments and believe h’s overstepped. ESPN report that the players are ‘angry’ about the comments our manager has made.

There was a lot of pressure for the players to perform under the lights at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, but it’s perhaps the referee who got found out the most on the night.

In truth, it was a typical performance from Diego Simeone’s men – they’re known for being masters of the dark arts. They got away with it once, but it’ll be a different story at when we move through the gears at Anfield.