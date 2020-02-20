Brazil legend Kaka weighs in on the Gerrard v Lampard v Scholes debate

Former AC Milan superstar Kaka has put his weight behind Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in the droning debate of who is better between our former skipper, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

Typically, our fans pick Gerrard, Chelsea fans pick Lampard and Manchester United fans pick Scholes – it’s a debate that’s been going on for so long that two of them are now managers of top-flight British teams.

Kaka obviously picked the correct answer – Gerrard – and all is right with the world. The Brazilian garnered a rivalry of sorts with the former Liverpool captain between 2005 and 2007 when the Reds met Milan in two Champions League finals.

Both clubs won it once in that time, and it left an impact on Kaka. “I like Gerrard,” he told SPORTbible. “Because we had this challenge between ourselves in 2005 and 2007, I really admire him.

“Of course, Lampard was pretty amazing, Scholes the classic. But I’ll have Gerrard.”

Even though we’re Liverpool fans here at Empire of the Kop, we can try to be impartial when we want to – and even if we do that with this debate, Stevie comes out on top.

Lampard scored some outrageous goals from midfield and Scholes was brilliant at recycling possession, but Gerrard could do both of those things and carried a relatively weak Liverpool team into some amazing positions.

No debate for us, Gerrard was the superior to two fellow world class players in Lampard and Scholes.