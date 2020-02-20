Leicester approach Lallana to fight off interest from Spurs & Arsenal – report

Sky Sports have reported that Adam Lallana has been approached by Leicester City as the Foxes look to fight off any interest in the Liverpool man from Spurs, Arsenal and West Ham.

The midfielder’s time at Anfield is up, according to Football Insider, and the club are willing to watch his contract wind down before he moves on for a free transfer in the summer.

MORE: Liverpool are planning to sell Adam Lallana – report

The same report says that if Lallana can’t force his way back into the team then Liverpool will definitely move him on, and the latest news from Sky concurs with this by saying the Reds are allowing him to speak with other clubs to plan his future.

Now January has come and gone, it’s more likely than ever that Lallana will leave the club this summer. The club have an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, but it seems that won’t be happening now.

The England international has recently been used in a holding midfield role as he hopes to show his versatility to Klopp – you’d expect he’s taken a leaf from James Milner on that one – but it hasn’t worked out thus far.