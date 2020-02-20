Lionel Messi makes huge Champions League claim about Liverpool

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi has pinpointed Liverpool as one of the four teams standing in the way of the Catalan side in the Champions League this season.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Messi said that even though we lost our game against Atletico, he still fears us. “All [the teams] are complicated and difficult,” the Argentine explained.

“Paris [Saint-Germain] went to play Dortmund and lost, Liverpool went to Atletico’s field and lost, but I think, like that and everything, Liverpool, Juventus, Paris and Madrid are the strongest today.”

Effectively calling us one of the best five teams in the world is flattering, but the fact he mentions us first has some merit to it too.

It is interesting that he left out reigning Premier League Champions Manchester City as a threat – almost disregarding them because they’re playing Barca’s biggest rivals in Real Madrid. But I guess it would be daft if he was to list about ten teams.

As a team that spent so many years on the outside, watching teams like Juventus, PSG, Barcelona and Real dominate across Europe, it’s nice to finally be recognised as being on their level once again.

Barcelona fans won’t forget Liverpool in a hurry tough – our 4-0 mashing of them at Anfield last season will stick long in the memory, and perhaps serves as a precursor as to what may happen to Atletico.