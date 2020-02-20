Liverpool send scouts to watch 23-year-old goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir – report

Liverpool are reportedly sending scouts to Turkey this weekend to keep tabs on Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir, ahead of a possible summer swoop.

The Reds have been linked with a move for the 23-year-old stopper in the past so it’s no surprise to hear his name crop up again.

The latest nugget of news comes from Turkish outlet Fotospor who claim that Spurs will also be sending scouts to watch Cakir.

Earlier this year, it was claimed by the Star that Liverpool had also sent representatives to a Fenerbahce game to keep an eye on the Trabzonspor man,

Cakir is only 23-years-old and would be seen as Alisson’s long-term deputy after a hastily-arranged move for veteran Adrian over the summer.

The young Turk made his debut in September 2017 and stepped-up his involvement the following season. He has now been able to nail-down the no.1 spot for the Europa League outfit.

He has made 62 appearances for the club and kept 13 clean sheets in all, and if the reports are to be believed then the Reds may call upon former striker Daniel Sturridge to convince Cakir to sign for us.