‘On this occasion I cannot grant your request’ – Klopp responds to 10-year-old Man Utd fan’s cheeky letter

One cheeky young Manchester United fan sent a letter to Jurgen Klopp, requesting that he make Liverpool lose some games as we’ve won too many.

The Reds are on course to win their first top-flight League title in 30 years with the German at the helm, and the 10-year old isn’t happy with what he’s seeing.

As shared by April (@lMetaLiverBirdl on Twitter), the kid – Daragh – asked for Klopp to make Liverpool lose some games as we march toward a new unbeaten steak record.

10 year old Man U fan Daragh, from Donegal wrote to Klopp, Klopp sent a personal reply 🥺💕 MY BOSS, MY HERO @LFC pic.twitter.com/7tOmO4Sshx — αρяιℓ🌹🔴🔥🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟#FightToUnite🇮🇪 (@lMetaLiverBirdl) February 20, 2020

The boss actually responded to the cheeky chap, and didn’t do a half-job either, penning over 260-words in response to the young United fan. ‘On this occasion I cannot grant your request,‘ is how he started his response to the youngster as he told him he can’t force his team to lose – and his job is in fact the exct opposite of that.

Daragh’s dad spoke of his admiration of Klopp for what he’s done for his son. “I’m obviously a Man Utd but I have to say I really admire Klopp. What I really liked about the letter to Daragh was that it was personal,” he’s quoted as saying on Twitter.

This is what football is all about really, isn’t it? Just a young football fan getting in touch with one of the game’s biggest celebrities and getting a personalised response.