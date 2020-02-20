(Photo) Details of Liverpool’s 2020/21 Nike fourth kit have been revealed

It has long since been confirmed that Nike will be making Liverpool’s kits as of next season, taking over from New Balance at the end of their current deal.

Our kits next season will be like nothing New Balance have put out for the club in recent years – I’m talking about the outlandish designs, with Footy Headlines stating that our fourth kit will be a clean white.

MORE: Unreal Nike news: LFC to get unique kit design as templates scrapped for the Reds

I wasn’t even expecting a fourth kit!

The same report goes on to suggest that shades of black, grey, red and pink likely to be utilised, and that it’s expected that the design will have central logos – not dissimilar to this classic Arsenal kit: