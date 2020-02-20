(Video) Daniel Sturridge launches YouTube Channel to show fans a side of him we haven’t seen before

Former Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge has launched his own YouTube Channel and promises to show fans a side of him we haven’t seen before.

The Trabszonspor star has several other ventures outside of football, including music production, so it will be interesting to see what he does with his new project.

Sturridge is charismatic and we are tipping him to do well on a platform where strong characters grow. He may have teased this kind of project with a post on Twitter a few days ago that was a bit more cinematic than what his followers are used to.

Take a look at Sturridge’s first YouTube video here: