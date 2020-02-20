(Video) “LFC are the best in the world” – Werner flirts with Reds & says he’s “proud” to be linked

Liverpool have been linked with a move for rising German football star Timo Werner by countless sources, as per the Mirror, and now the man himself has added fuel to that fire by calling the Reds the best team in the world.

A move to Anfield sounds as if it wouldn’t be so bad to the man himself – in a new interview with Viasport, the German international says he feels proud to be linked with a move to Liverpool.

Considering he’s been so heavily linked to us, you have to wonder whether this is Werner flirting back at us!

Take a watch of the video below (via Viasport):