(Video) Salah stars in brilliant new Pepsi ad alongside Messi, Pogba and Sterling

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is one the famous faces involved with Pepsi’s new advertising campaign – the Egyptian features alongside Lionel Messi, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba and Man City’s Raheem Sterling.

In the advert, the quartet continually steal a can of Pepsi from each-other before all grabbing a drink together at the end.

MORE: (Video) Mo Salah does the #PepsiCanBalance challenge

The video is somewhat nostalgic as it reminds me of some of the old Nike adverts from back in the day when the likes of Ronaldo and Luis Figo would star in these dramatic shorts.

Take a look at the advert below (via Pepsi Football):