(Video) What Jurgen Klopp said after Atletico loss will send chills down your spine

Posted by
(Video) What Jurgen Klopp said after Atletico loss will send chills down your spine

Liverpool lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night – a single goal by Saul was enough for the Spaniards to take the win, but what Jurgen Klopp said in his post-match press conference will send chills down your spine.

It’s only half-time, and the Reds will get a chance to put things right at Anfield in a few weeks’ time, but the boss was clearly seething after the full-time whistle.

MORE: (Video) Ridiculous decision made against Salah sums up strange refereeing

In his post-match press conference, he issued a defiant warning to Atletico: “Welcome to Anfield,”

Take a watch of the video below (via B/R, BT, et al.):

That last part sent chills down my spine from LiverpoolFC

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top