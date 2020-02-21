“He can do better” – Jack Grealish urged to join LFC over Man United by former Villa striker

Aston Villa are looking as if they may be kicking off next season as a Championship club, but it’s unlikely stars like Jack Grealish will be sticking around if that’s the case.

The attacking midfielder is perhaps one of the brightest rising stars in English football at the minute, and even though the Villains are his boyhood club, he’d be better off leaving for greener pastures.

Manchester United and Liverpool have been liked with a move for Grealish, as per the Express, but former Villa forward Gabriel Agbonlahor believes there is only one option for the midfielder.

Agbonlahor reckon he’s too good for United, a club that is currently playing Europa League football, and has earmarked Anfield as a much more favourable destination for the Villa man.

“I am not just saying this as I have played with him, but I honestly think he is the best attacking midfield option that England have got at this current time,” he told Bet O’Clock via the Daily Star.

“That is why, when people say Grealish to Manchester United, he could do so much better than that, and he could walk into any team in the world, even Barcelona or Juventus.

“For where Manchester United are now, he could go to better teams around the world. So he doesn’t need to limit himself to just United and focus on teams who are playing in the Champions League.

“He is the missing piece that a lot of teams need right now. I watch Liverpool, and they are an outstanding team, but they are missing a player like him.”

Grealish is one of those players that look fantastic in a team like Aston Villa, but may not work in a team studded with more star players – big fish in a small pond, if you like.

But I can’t deny his raw ability, under Jurgen Klopp Grealish could become one of the finest midfielders in Europe as the German boss has a tendency of getting the bet out of his players.