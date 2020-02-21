Julian Nagelsmann warns Timo Werner it’ll be more “difficult” at Liverpool than Leipzig

Red Bull Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann has warned his striker Timo Werner that moving to Liverpool would make life a bit more difficult for the forward.

Obviously, at Liverpool, the German forward would have to compete with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and even Takumi Minamino for a place in the starting XI.

Even Taki was left out of a match-day squad the other day because we had enough quality players in the team who were all fit and ready to play. Nagelsmann is right, it’s not going to be easy.

“It would be more difficult for Timo Werner to play at Liverpool than at Leipzig,” he told SportBild via TEAMtalk. “He will not get the status he has here in the first few years and I tell him that too.

“The boys are seeing how we are developing and how much potential we have. We don’t leave anyone, who helps us, defenceless.”

It’s interesting that the Leipzig boss has admitted that he talks to Werner about Liverpool behind closed doors – I wonder what the German international says to bring up these chats…

Nagelsmann is right though – the forward will not walk into our team the way he would almost any starting XI in the Bundesliga. Competing with the likes of our front line is no easy task, but any striker with some ambition should be excited at the prospect of joining us.

Just take a look at Divock Origi – the Belgian barely gets any game time, but has popped up with a handful of memorable goals and will go down in history for his contribution.