Jurgen Klopp confirms extent of Jordan Henderson’s hamstring injury

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that club captain Jordan Henderson will be missing for around three weeks, while he recovers from a hamstring injury picked up on Champions League duty in Madrid.

He may be back just in time for the Reds’ second leg versus Atletico at Anfield, but there are no guarantees from the boss. “Hendo, it could have been worse. How we all know, it was a hamstring,” he’s quoted as saying by the official site.

“We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League – Harry Kane, for example. It’s not that bad. But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That’s it.”

As highlighted by Klopp, at least the skipper isn’t out for an overly long period. We’re also quite lucky that James Milner has just returned to the team after being out with an injury himself.

With options in midfield such as Fabinho, Gini Wijnaldum, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Milner, I’m sure we’ll manage to get through this period without the captain.

Ideally he’ll be back for out game against Atletico, but it’s hard to say if he’ll be considered even if fit because he’ll have missed almost a month of training. Milner and van Dijk will likely share the armband over the next few weeks.