McManaman urges Klopp to make “no brainer” move for Bukayo Saka from Arsenal

Liverpool legend Steve McManaman has urged Jurgen Klopp to make a move for Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka, if he become available on a free transfer.

As per the Daily Mail, the Gunners are trying to secure the services of the youngster on a new deal but the Reds and Red Devils are said to be sniffing around.

The 18-year-old’s current deal expires as the end of next season which means this time next year he’d be able to talk to other clubs over a free transfer.

Macca said it’s a “no brainer” make a move for Saka if he become available. ‘He looks like a really good player, but he’s incredibly young,’ he said, in his column for HorseRacing.net

“If there are contract issues and he ever becomes available on a free transfer then that’s a no brainer because you’re taking someone on a free contract who’s young and has a lot of potential.

“If he does join Liverpool then he’s got a long wait and Liverpool already have a couple of young left-backs waiting in the wings who we’ve seen in the FA Cup this year, who would probably be on a par with Bukayo Saka at this moment in time.

“It all depends on numerous things such as economics and whether it’s a deal that Liverpool thinks is worth doing. They may think that it’s a deal not necessarily in need, but they may do it anyway.”

Saka fits the bill for the Reds – he’s young and he’s exciting. Plucking him from Arsenal will be no easy feat however. There are no reports saying if he’s unhappy at the Emirates so we’re forced to a assume a new deal is likely.

Typically deployed as a winger, the Englishman has been used as an auxiliary full back a few times this season, but has put in more than admirable shifts in an unfamiliar position.

This versatility also buys into the idea that Jurgen Klopp may be interested in bringing Saka to Anfield.