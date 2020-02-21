(Photos) Jordan Henderson leaves hospital on foot after hamstring scan

Potentially good news – Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has left a hospital in the city on foot after scans on his hamstring, following an injury picked up while playing for the Reds in Madrid.

There are concerns that the midfielder could miss a few weeks, but him leaving being spotted walking around and driving his car suggests that his legs haven’t completely let him down.

With West Ham coming up on Monday night it’s looking likely that we’ll be without our captain, but we’ll know more in the coming days with the results from the scans.

Take a look at the photos below (via the Mirror / Keith Fairbrother / SplashNews):