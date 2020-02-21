(Video) Gerrard’s passionate celebrations as Rangers score 3 in last 15 minutes to beat Braga 3-2

As we know well, Steven Gerrard is a very passionate man when it comes to football. I can’t recall a time that the former Liverpool captain didn’t go nuts after he’d scored a goal.

The Rangers boss turned the clocks back as the Scottish giants pulled off an incredible comeback against Portuguese outfit Braga in the Europa League.

The Gers were 2-0 down with 15 minutes to go before scoring three goals to take an advantage to Portugal in a few weeks. Gerrard then lost himself in celebration as he passionately gestured toward the home crowd.

Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):