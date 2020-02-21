(Video) Gerrard’s passionate celebrations as Rangers score 3 in last 15 minutes to beat Braga 3-2

As we know well, Steven Gerrard is a very passionate man when it comes to football. I can’t recall a time that the former Liverpool captain didn’t go nuts after he’d scored a goal.
The Rangers boss turned the clocks back as the Scottish giants pulled off an incredible comeback against Portuguese outfit Braga in the Europa League.
The Gers were 2-0 down with 15 minutes to go before scoring three goals to take an advantage to Portugal in a few weeks. Gerrard then lost himself in celebration as he passionately gestured toward the home crowd.
Take a watch of the video below (via BT Sport):
FT: Rangers 3-2 Braga
Three goals in 15 minutes to come back from 2-0 down…
Take it away, Steven Gerrard 🔵 pic.twitter.com/jztIOt3QRF
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 20, 2020
