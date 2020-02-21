(Video) Ryan Babel hilariously mocks Getafe player for play-acting after foul

Ryan Babel has always been a feisty character, and the former Liverpool man has proven this in leaps and bounds in his latest appearance for Ajax.

The Dutchman put in a tackle on Alex Nyom, but appeared to catch the Getafe man in the process, but he did make a meal out of it,

Nyom rolled around on the floor after the challenge, so Babel thought he’d join in by getting on the floor himself and pretending to be writhing in pain. He then pretends to limp – ha!

The Getafe man was then seriously annoyed and punched the ground. Maybe Babel was still fuming over Atletico doing the same for 90 minutes against Liverpool?!

Take a watch of the video below (via RMC):