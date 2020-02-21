(Video) Simon Mignolet assists against Man Utd with incredible 100-yard pass in UEL

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet must have watched Alisson recently because the Belgian has only gone and assisted a goal himself, weeks after LFC’s No.1 set up Mohamed Salah.

Now playing for Brugge, Mignolet picked up the ball after a United attack and clocked a forward making a dangerous run. The stopper found him with an incredible 100-yard ball.

The goal was like that Fernando Torres one against United in that game at Old Trafford – both times, you can almost hear people in the stands shouting “don’t let it bounce!”

Take a watch of the video below (via RMC):