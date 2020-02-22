James Pearce confirms Loris Karius is set to return to LFC this summer

Loris Karius is going to be returning to Liverpool this summer; it’s been revealed by The Athletic that Besiktas will not be taking the German goalkeeper on a permanent deal.

James Pearce Tweeted the news, and there was an interesting response from Liverpool fans. Some were dismissive, saying Karius will simply be shifted out somewhere else again, but others expressed their interest at him possibly staying at Anfield.

Loris Karius set to return to Liverpool this summer. Besiktas don’t intend to trigger their option to buy him after the end of his loan and the keeper is targeting a new challenge after a turbulent spell in Turkey #LFC https://t.co/o85va3FLXt — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 21, 2020

“Only if he has a haircut because the bun reminds me of Kiev. Before that he was good,” one joked and “I think that is an opportunity for him. Could learn so much from Alisson and the solid back 4 we have. Especially with Adrian gone in summer. Interesting to see what Klopp will do,” another commented.

It’s a shame Besiktas won’t pick him up as Karius has established himself at the Turkish club, after a turbulent embedding period, and it wouldn’t be ideal for him to now try to settle somewhere else again.

Even if that means at Anfield – it’s a difference place now than it was two years ago. In this case, we’ll have to advertise the 26-year-old stopper elsewhere, unless he can be convinced to stay.

Undoubtedly there are a number of Bundesliga clubs that would surely take the former Mainz man off our hands – he was voted he second-best goalkeeper in the league (ranking behind only Manuel Neuer) in 2016. The star is still in there somewhere.