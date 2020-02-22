LFC to rival Juventus & Lazio for Brazilian rising starlet Talles Magno – report

Liverpool are reportedly one of four known clubs that have been keeping tabs on Brazilian rising starlet Talles Magno. That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim the Reds will rival Serie A giants Juventus, Lazio and Roma for the Vasco forward.

The 17-year-old is a prized asset of the Brazilian club, but due to financial difficulties, as per the same report, Vasco may be forced into selling one of the most exciting talents in the South America right now.

Magno can play anywhere across a front three, and could be challenging the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane by the time he’d be turning 19 or 20. The teenager has bagged two goals in 15 Brazilian Serie A appearances for Vasco.

Liverpool aren’t shy of signing players that won’t necessarily be going straight into the starting team – Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg are proof of that – so it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see us go for Magno.

Given that he’s just 17, a full decade younger than Salah, Mane and Roberto Firmino, it may be wise to invest in our future, as Jurgen Klopp has done with some of his more recent signings (i,e. Elliott and van den Berg).