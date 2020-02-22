(Video) Crouch recreates famous bicycle kick goal against Galatasaray

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch is the latest football star to take part in COPA90’s ‘Never Lost It’ series as he is tasked with recreating some of his most famous goals from his career.

The show is hosted by famous LFC fan Chelcee Grimes so there is a lot of Liverpool-related banter throughout the clip. Crouchy is tasked with recreating THAT bicycle kick against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

They give him the benefit of the doubt with this one, as he does score a bicycle kick, but the athleticism is lacking from the finish for it to be an exact recreation.

Take a watch below (via COPA90) and skip to 7:20: