(Video) Even LFC’s coaches are class as Lijnders pulls off nice skill before kick-off

Liverpool have some of the most skilful players in the world in Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, but I bet you didn’t know our couches also have a bit of sauce about them.

Before kick-off, Pep Lijnders latches onto a loose ball and decides he’s going to have a bit of fun with it. He controls it with the backside of his heel and then balances the ball on his back before seemingly collecting it and putting it away in a bag.

The nonchalant nature of the clip has had us watch it again and again!

Take a look for yourself below (via LFC TV):