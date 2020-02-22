(Video) “From the first moment” – Klopp compares joining LFC to meeting his wife

Jurgen Klopp has been at Liverpool now for five years, and boss has explained how it is an “honour” for him to be involved with such a famous club.

The German knew he wanted to manage in England, after spending his entire career in his home country, but knew there was only one club for him when he received the approach.

Liverpool made an offer to Klopp and he said that moment was like when he first met his wife – he knew it was love “from the first moment!”

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports) and skip to 14:20: