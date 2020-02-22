(Video) “I would have been a good striker” – Klopp says he would’ve “loved” playing alongside Trent

Trent Alexander-Arnold is perhaps the best right-back in Europe right now, and Jurgen Klopp knows how lucky he is to have such a player to come through the youth ranks at Liverpool.

The boss has explained that he would have “loved” to have played alongside Trent in his career, and claims that doing so would have made him a “good striker”.

Klopp started his career as a striker, before through a few midfield positions and ending up as a right-back himself. When asked if he would start over Trent in the Liverpool squad, he couldn’t have looked more humbled!

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports) and skip to 4:00: