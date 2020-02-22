(Video) “This is their year” – Crouch has no doubts who’ll win the Premier League

Former Liverpool striker Peter Crouch knows where the Premier League title is going this season, and even though current players will absolutely not admit it until it’s done, it’s all but finished.

Liverpool will win the title this season and end a 30-year drought in which we didn’t see one domestic League title arrive at Anfield. While with the Reds, Crouchy didn’t see a title charge, but he says he’s entertained by the way this year is going.

Speaking to Chelcee Grimes, the former England international claimed “this is their year” and that he can’t see us “slipping up” now – phrasing, Peter!

Take a watch of the video below (via COPA90) and skip to 6:00: