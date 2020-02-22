(Video) Trent hits Gomez right between the legs in training & Ox hilariously counts him down

The Liverpool squad get on well with each other – this is plain to see and even more obvious when you watch some of the behind-the-scenes footage LFC TV put out on the regular.

In the latest instalment of the Behind Melwood series, in which we get to see funny or interesting highlights from training sessions, Joe Gomez gets hurt.

During a round of rondos, Trent Alexander-Arnold lifts the ball and it whacks the centre-half right between the legs. Naturally, he hits the deck before Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain comes sliding over the hilariously count him down.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):