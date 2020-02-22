(Video) Wholesome Klopp responds to news of him sending a letter to a young Man Utd fan

One cheeky young Manchester United fan sent a letter to Jurgen Klopp, requesting that he make Liverpool lose some games as we’ve won too many.

The Reds are on course to win their first top-flight League title in 30 years with the German at the helm, and the 10-year old isn’t happy with what he’s seeing.

The boss actually responded to the cheeky chap, and didn’t do a half-job either, penning over 260-words in response to the young United fan.

Reporters ahead of Liverpool’s fixture against West Ham took their opportunity to ask Klopp about this, and his response is so wholesome.

Take a watch of the video below (via HTV):