Reds enter Bellingham race as Liverpool want English football’s 2nd most exciting 16-year-old as well

We broke the news of Liverpool’s interest in Jude Bellingham back in December following a heads up from somebody involved in the club’s youth set-up – and now the main stream press has caught up with us!

Liverpool interested in Jude Bellingham – Birmingham's 16-year-old who's made 20 Championship appearances already this term. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) December 27, 2019

The Daily Star is reporting that we’ve entered the race for the Birmingham City wonderkid, much to the dismay of Manchester United – who were previously considered frontrunners.

Birmingham have started Bellingham regularly this season and the midfielder has four goals in the Championship, which belies his age enormously.

The Star state that with Real Madrid and Barca also keen, £30m is the minimum Birmingham will expect for Bellingham, whose potential is obviously huge.

Liverpool currently have Harvey Elliott on the books, with the 16-year-old regarded alongside Bellingham as the most exciting player of his age in the country.

Elliott was acquired last summer from Fulham, but for a tribunal fee – whereas Bellingham will cost proper money and will likely need to be loaned out to avoid stagnation.

Whether that’s something Liverpool choose to do remains to be seen.